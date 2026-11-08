Investors gain ₹2.6L/cr despite Sensex dip on Diwali muhurat

This year's special Diwali Muhurat trading session saw the Sensex dip slightly by 28.62 points to close at 80,999.40, snapping a seven-day winning streak.

Nifty also slipped by 43.95 points to end at 24,986.40.

Even with this minor drop (and breaking an eight-year Diwali win streak), investors actually saw their wealth jump by ₹2.6 lakh crore as the total market value of BSE-listed companies hit 5,05,67,743.40 crore.