Investors gain ₹2.6L/cr despite Sensex dip on Diwali muhurat
This year's special Diwali Muhurat trading session saw the Sensex dip slightly by 28.62 points to close at 80,999.40, snapping a seven-day winning streak.
Nifty also slipped by 43.95 points to end at 24,986.40.
Even with this minor drop (and breaking an eight-year Diwali win streak), investors actually saw their wealth jump by ₹2.6 lakh crore as the total market value of BSE-listed companies hit 5,05,67,743.40 crore.
Markets mixed, healthcare and industrials strong
Losses in major stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra and InterGlobe Aviation weighed on the market, while Sun Pharma and Tata Steel posted gains.
Small-cap and mid-cap indices ended higher overall.
Sector-wise, real estate and IT took a hit, but healthcare and industrials finished strong, showing that even on a festive day, there's always some action in different corners of the market!