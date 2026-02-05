Nifty 50 also fell below the 25,600 mark during the session

Investors lose ₹3 trillion as Sensex crashes over 650 points

By Mudit Dube 03:11 pm Feb 05, 202603:11 pm

What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed strong losses in intraday trading on Thursday, with the Sensex plummeting over 650 points to a low of 83,151.62. The Nifty 50 also fell below the 25,600 mark during the session. Mid and small-cap indices also witnessed losses of up to 1%. Investors lost nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a single session as BSE-listed firms' overall market capitalization fell from ₹469 lakh crore to ₹466 lakh crore.