Investors lose ₹3 trillion as Sensex crashes over 650 points
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed strong losses in intraday trading on Thursday, with the Sensex plummeting over 650 points to a low of 83,151.62. The Nifty 50 also fell below the 25,600 mark during the session. Mid and small-cap indices also witnessed losses of up to 1%. Investors lost nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a single session as BSE-listed firms' overall market capitalization fell from ₹469 lakh crore to ₹466 lakh crore.
Global impact
Global peers witness similar trends
The Indian stock market's performance is closely mirroring that of major global peers. South Korea's Kospi index fell by a staggering 4%, while Japan's Nikkei index slipped nearly 1%. This comes after the Nasdaq Composite Index in the US fell by 1.5% overnight. The global tech sector is facing a selloff due to concerns over the high costs associated with artificial intelligence (AI) investments.
Market rotation
AI investment shift
AI was the hot investment theme in 2025, but now investors are cashing in on their profits. This shift comes amid increasing discussions about the valuations and risk-reward ratios of these investments. The change has contributed to the current downturn in the Indian stock market, as investors react to global trends.