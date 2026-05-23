Investors shift in India from seeds and fertilizers to drones

Drones give Indian farmers real-time data

With real-time data from drones, farmers can make quicker decisions and tackle issues before they get out of hand.

This is especially helpful for small-scale farmers who usually miss out on high-tech tools.

Thanks to pay-per-use services (drone-as-a-service) and government programs like Namo Drone Didi, thousands of drones are now helping farms across India.

The market is booming too, set to jump from $302.3 million in 2025 to nearly $2.18 billion by 2034, and it's opening up cool new jobs like drone pilots and service providers in rural areas.