Investors shift in India from seeds and fertilizers to drones
Big shift in Indian agriculture: investor interest is gradually shifting beyond traditional seeds and fertilizers toward smart tech like drones.
These drones aren't just spraying crops anymore: they're loaded with cameras and sensors that help farmers spot pest attacks, check crop health, track water stress, and catch nutrient problems early.
Drones give Indian farmers real-time data
With real-time data from drones, farmers can make quicker decisions and tackle issues before they get out of hand.
This is especially helpful for small-scale farmers who usually miss out on high-tech tools.
Thanks to pay-per-use services (drone-as-a-service) and government programs like Namo Drone Didi, thousands of drones are now helping farms across India.
The market is booming too, set to jump from $302.3 million in 2025 to nearly $2.18 billion by 2034, and it's opening up cool new jobs like drone pilots and service providers in rural areas.