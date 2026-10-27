iPhone demand cools in India as festive sales fall 30%
What's the story
Apple's iPhone has witnessed a significant drop in sales during the festive season, with reports suggesting a decline of up to 30%. The fall is attributed to price hikes, limited discounts, and longer replacement cycles. Analysts expect this trend will continue during Diwali, further impacting Apple's growth in India's smartphone market.
Shipment forecast
Double-digit decline in iPhone shipments expected
Retailers and analysts have predicted that iPhone shipments in India will witness a double-digit decline this year. This comes after a record 14.3 million units were shipped in 2025.
Upasana Joshi from International Data Corporation (IDC) said retailer feedback indicates softer sell-through, which aligns with price increases and the absence of festive offers.
Market analysis
Price hikes and selective model shortages pressure sales
Sanyam Chaurasia from Omdia noted that price hikes on older models and the new 18 Pro series are making consumers more cautious.
He said older iPhones continue to perform well, extending replacement cycles, while selective model shortages have added to the pressure.
The absence of a new base iPhone 18 launch in September has also affected festive momentum.
Sales impact
Retailers report excess inventory due to slower sell-through
Retailers have reported a 30% drop in sales around Dussehra, attributing it to cautious spending, higher prices, and fewer promotional offers.
Demand for older models such as the iPhone 15, 16, and 17 series has also weakened after price hikes and the removal of some financing and discount schemes.
Retailers had anticipated stronger sales during this festive season but are now left with excess inventory in distribution channels due to slower sell-through.
Market challenges
Currency fluctuations and import challenges complicate matters for retailers
Currency fluctuations and import challenges have further complicated matters for retailers.
Some traders are holding back sales to avoid losses on inventory bought at unfavorable exchange rates.
Despite these hurdles, weak consumer demand remains the primary concern for retailers.
In contrast, the new 18 Pro and Pro Max models are facing supply shortages due to high demand.