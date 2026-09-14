Tata Sons could be valued ₹9-12.5L crore in an IPO

An analysis by the equity capital markets head of a leading domestic bank pegs Tata Sons's underlying value at ₹15-16 lakh crore.

This includes nearly ₹12 lakh crore from listed holdings and ₹4 lakh crore from unlisted assets.

The analysis applies a 41-45% holding company discount to the listed portfolio, about 15% to unlisted assets, and an additional 10-15% discount for fair value in the IPO process.