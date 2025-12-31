Silver prices crash 9% today: Is the rally over?

Silver prices have witnessed a sharp decline today, the last trading day of 2025. The fall comes as investors book profits after a record rally this year. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) silver rate plunged by over ₹18,000 per kg or 7.5% to ₹2,32,228/kg. Meanwhile, the COMEX silver price fell by 9% from its previous close to almost $71 per ounce after hitting an intraday low of $70.315.

Trends Silver and gold prices: A year of exceptional performance Despite the recent fall, silver is on track for its best annual performance ever, having gained nearly 150% in 2025. Gold has also seen a significant rise of 65%. The gains can be attributed to persistent geopolitical risks, a softer US interest rate environment, sustained central bank purchases, and rising exchange-traded fund inflows.

Market shifts Silver's strategic importance and demand dynamics Silver has crossed several key milestones this year, owing to its growing strategic importance in the US, supply constraints, low inventories, and strong demand from industrial users and investors. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting showed that most officials felt additional rate cuts could be warranted if the inflation continues to ease. Geopolitical uncertainty over a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, tensions in the Middle East, and US-Venezuela relations fueled safe-haven demand for gold and silver throughout the year.

Expert opinions Market experts weigh in on price rally The recent sell-off has led investors to question if the white metal's price rally is over. However, market experts believe it may be a shift rather than an end, with demand dynamics changing across industrial users and long-term investors amid short-term volatility. Analyst Sugandha Sachdeva noted that "the white metal rally has not vanished; it has migrated from paper traders who rarely take delivery to industrial users who must secure supply."