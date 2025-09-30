Next Article
Israeli stocks hit all-time high on Trump-Netanyahu peace proposal
Business
Israeli stocks just reached a new all-time high, following a fresh Gaza proposal from US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu.
The Tel Aviv 35 Index jumped 2.8% on Tuesday—outperforming global markets—with big names like Teva Pharmaceutical and Bank Hapoalim leading the charge.
This marks the fifth quarter in a row of gains.
Trump's plan could reshape Israel's economy
Trump's plan calls for Hamas to release hostages and disarm under US-backed military pressure, offering amnesty to those who comply.
Even with ongoing conflict, Israeli assets are up 47% in dollar terms this year.
The news has boosted confidence in tech and defense sectors, as investors see real potential for economic change if the plan moves forward.