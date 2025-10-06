IT sector's Q2 outlook: Modest growth amid global budget cuts
India's IT outsourcing industry is expected to report flat to modest growth from July to September 2025, even as global tech budgets tighten.
A weaker rupee is helping a bit, but companies are still cautious about spending because of possible US tariffs and economic uncertainties.
Big players expect revenue bumps of up to 2%, while mid-sized firms could see slightly better gains between 2-6%.
Projections for major players
TCS is expected to post about 1% growth when it reports on October 9, while Infosys may hit 2% thanks to recent acquisitions.
HCLTech predicts a 1.5-2% boost from new hi-tech deals, and Wipro looks set for flat results.
Coforge stands out with over 5% growth, mainly due to strong demand in travel and banking sectors.
Meanwhile, profits might inch up for the big names.