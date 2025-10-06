IT sector's Q2 outlook: Modest growth amid global budget cuts

Projections for major players

TCS is expected to post about 1% growth when it reports on October 9, while Infosys may hit 2% thanks to recent acquisitions.

HCLTech predicts a 1.5-2% boost from new hi-tech deals, and Wipro looks set for flat results.

Coforge stands out with over 5% growth, mainly due to strong demand in travel and banking sectors.

Meanwhile, profits might inch up for the big names.