IT services firms' Q1 results show cautious client spending
India's biggest tech companies had a pretty quiet start to the financial year, with only modest revenue bumps between April and June.
Global economic worries and ongoing geopolitical issues have made clients more cautious, so deal signings are slower and new projects are taking longer to kick off.
How the big 5 IT firms fared
TCS saw its profits rise nearly 6% but revenue barely moved.
Infosys did better, landing big deals that pushed profits up almost 9%.
Wipro managed a small revenue increase with profits up nearly 10%.
HCL Tech led on revenue growth (8%), though higher costs meant profits actually fell.
Tech Mahindra's profit soared by 34% despite a small revenue increase.
What to watch out for
With clients tightening budgets and waiting out global uncertainty, IT firms are doubling down on cost-cutting and investing in AI tools.
Leaders say things should pick up as the world economy steadies—so if you're eyeing tech careers or watching India's digital scene, these trends are worth tracking.