ITR filing deadline today: What happens if you miss it

The Income Tax Department has confirmed that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) remains September 15, with no extensions. This comes after some taxpayers claimed on social media that they were unable to file their taxes due to technical issues with the income tax portal on Sunday. The department confirmed that despite these issues, the due date remains today.

Financial implications Penalty for late filing If you miss today's deadline, you'll face a penalty under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. The penalty can go up to ₹5,000 if your income exceeds ₹5 lakh. For those with lower incomes, the penalty under this section is ₹1,000. However, belated or revised returns can still be filed until December 31 while updated returns (ITR-U) can be submitted until March 31, 2030.

Additional charges Interest on unpaid tax Along with the penalty, interest will be charged on any unpaid tax amount under Section 234A of the Income Tax Act. A simple interest of 1% per month will be levied on the unpaid tax, from the due date of return filing till its actual filing date. On Sunday, the I-T Department also said that "fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs has been extended to 30.09.2025. The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025."