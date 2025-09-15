Next Article
Muthoot Finance raises $600 million via global bond sale
Business
Muthoot Finance has pulled in $600 million from international investors through a global bond sale, aiming to boost its lending power.
This is part of their bigger $2 billion funding plan, with the new bonds set at 6.375% interest for about four and a half years.
US investors led the charge with 49% participation
Investors from the US (49%), Asia (36%), and EMEA (15%) jumped in, with most funds coming from fund and asset managers.
This marks Muthoot's fifth time tapping into this program since May 2024, following their rating upgrades from S&P and Moody's this year.