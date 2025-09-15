WPI inflation rises to 0.52% after over a year

The main drivers were higher prices for manufactured goods and food products. Meanwhile, fuel and power actually got cheaper, dropping by more than 3%, which helped soften the overall blow.

Retail inflation also up

Retail inflation also ticked up to 2.07% in August, meaning everyday essentials are costing more at the store too.

The Reserve Bank of India is keeping an eye on these trends since they could shape future decisions about interest rates and the economy—something that affects everyone's wallet eventually.