Why NSE saw huge decline in new investors this August

The Indian stock market has witnessed a major drop in new investor registrations for August. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported an 18.3% month-on-month decline, with only 12.3 lakh new investors registering during the month. This is the third-lowest monthly addition of new investors in the current financial year. So, what's the reason? Let us find out.

Investor growth Overall investor base nears 12cr mark Despite the decline in new registrations, the overall registered investor base of the NSE grew to 11.9 crore by August-end. The report added that this growth brings it closer to the significant 12 crore milestone. This indicates a steady long-term expansion of investors in India's stock market, despite short-term fluctuations in new registrations.

Market challenges Macroeconomic challenges impact investor sentiment The NSE report attributed the slowdown in new registrations to broader macroeconomic headwinds. Tariff-related shocks as well as sustained foreign capital outflows amid heightened global uncertainties have weighed on investor sentiment in recent months. The data also showed that since the start of this year, the pace of investor additions has been on a downward trend, except for a brief period from May to July.