Jane Street's H1 revenue hits $17.3B as global trade shifts
Jane Street Group, a major global trading firm, recently reported a huge $10.1 billion in net trading revenue for Q2 2025—more than double last year's number.
Their total for the first half of this year hit $17.3 billion, thanks to wild market swings and investors scrambling to adjust as new tariffs shake up global trade.
Other firms also report significant revenue increases
Jane Street's Q2 net income nearly tripled to $6.9 billion.
They're not alone: Hudson River Trading also more than doubled its revenue to $2.62 billion, while Citadel Securities pulled in $5.77 billion for the first half of 2025 (even though their Q2 dipped).
Regulatory challenges for Jane Street
Jane Street uses cutting-edge tech to trade everything from stocks to ETFs—outperforming even big banks lately.
But it hasn't all been smooth sailing: India's regulator cracked down on them in July over their trading business in the Indian options market, bringing increased scrutiny to their operations there.