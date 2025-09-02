Jane Street's H1 revenue hits $17.3B as global trade shifts

Jane Street's Q2 net income nearly tripled to $6.9 billion. They're not alone: Hudson River Trading also more than doubled its revenue to $2.62 billion, while Citadel Securities pulled in $5.77 billion for the first half of 2025 (even though their Q2 dipped).

Regulatory challenges for Jane Street

Jane Street uses cutting-edge tech to trade everything from stocks to ETFs—outperforming even big banks lately.

But it hasn't all been smooth sailing: India's regulator cracked down on them in July over their trading business in the Indian options market, bringing increased scrutiny to their operations there.