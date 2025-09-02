Next Article
Textile industry meets FM Sitharaman, seeks bailout
India's textile and apparel industry met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai on Tuesday, pushing for a special bailout to help them through tough market conditions.
With the US buying nearly a third of India's textile exports, industry leaders are urging the government for prompt support, expressing hope for an announcement soon.
Exporters seek extension of tax rebates
Exporters are requesting a two-year break from repaying bank loans, easier access to collateral-free loans at lower interest, and an extension of key tax rebates past March 2026.
They're also asking for higher export incentives—including bigger rebates and extra benefits for shipments to the US from August 2025—to stay competitive while they wait for government help.