Next Article
Japan's Nikkei 225 hits record high, tech leads rally
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 just set a fresh all-time high on Thursday, briefly topping 45,000—thanks mostly to big gains from tech companies.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix index slipped a bit, showing not every sector is riding the same wave.
Tech gains, export losses
Tech is clearly having a moment in Japan, with companies like Resonac Holdings and Screen Holdings jumping nearly 9% and 5%.
But exporters are feeling the squeeze as the yen gets stronger—Tokyo Electric Power and Tokyo Gas both dropped over 4%.
It's a reminder that currency swings can shake things up fast in an export-heavy economy.