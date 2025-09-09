Next Article
Japan's Nikkei 225 smashes through 44,000 mark for 1st time
Japan's Nikkei 225 just smashed through the 44,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, riding a wave of optimism after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced he's stepping down.
The upbeat mood also follows a tech stock rally in the US, making investors pretty happy.
A mixed bag for other Asian markets
It was a mixed bag for other Asian markets: South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq both edged up slightly, while Australia's main index slipped a bit.
Hong Kong futures barely budged.
Overall, Japan's big win is part of a global trend—tech stocks are having a moment and it's lifting markets everywhere, but not everyone is feeling the same boost right now.