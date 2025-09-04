Next Article
Japan's Nikkei bounces back on tech gains
Japan's Nikkei index bounced back 1.5% on Thursday, hitting 42,580.
Tech stocks led the way—SoftBank Group jumped 6.5%, while Fujikura and Advantest also saw solid gains.
The upbeat mood followed a rally in US tech shares and helped push the broader Topix index up too.
Factors at play
Investors got hopeful after weak US jobs data hinted at possible rate cuts, easing earlier worries about rising bond yields.
J.P. Morgan analysts pointed out that a weaker yen and less market speculation are supporting Japanese stocks right now.
Still, not everyone had a good day—Nidec shares plunged over 22% after revealing improper accounting practices, reminding everyone that risks remain even in a rally.