Eicher Motors zooms 1.66% on record quarterly revenue
Eicher Motors, the company behind Royal Enfield, saw its shares climb 1.66% to ₹6,477 on Thursday.
The boost came right after the company reported impressive numbers for April-June 2025: revenue hit ₹5,041.84 crore, up from ₹4,393.05 crore during the same period last year.
Stellar annual performance
Net profit for the quarter grew to ₹1,048.11 crore (from ₹926.90 crore last year).
For the full year ending March 2025, Earnings Per Share (EPS) rose from ₹146.18 to ₹172.76, revenue reached ₹18,870.35 crore, and net profit rose to ₹4,034.63 crore—showing that business is rolling strong for this iconic bike maker.