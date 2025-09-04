Eicher Motors zooms 1.66% on record quarterly revenue Business Sep 04, 2025

Eicher Motors, the company behind Royal Enfield, saw its shares climb 1.66% to ₹6,477 on Thursday.

The boost came right after the company reported impressive numbers for April-June 2025: revenue hit ₹5,041.84 crore, up from ₹4,393.05 crore during the same period last year.