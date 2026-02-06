Japan's Nikkei ends up 1.7% for the week
Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.8% on Friday, capping off a 1.7% weekly gain just before a national election.
The Topix index also climbed 1.3%.
Investors are feeling good about Japan's future
Big moves in the Nikkei often hint at how investors feel about Japan's future—and right now, there's a lot of optimism.
Strong earnings from companies like Isetan Mitsukoshi (up 7.1%) and Toyota (up 2% after new leadership and better forecasts) have boosted confidence.
Ajinomoto's stock skyrockets on positive outlook
Ajinomoto's stock soared an impressive 13.4% after raising its outlook—the biggest jump since 2008!
Plus, polls suggest Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition will win Sunday's election, which could mean more government spending ahead.
Still, with a Bank of Japan official warning about inflation and possible policy tightening, things could get interesting for the market soon.