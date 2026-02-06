Japan's Nikkei ends up 1.7% for the week

Big moves in the Nikkei often hint at how investors feel about Japan's future—and right now, there's a lot of optimism. Strong earnings from companies like Isetan Mitsukoshi (up 7.1%) and Toyota (up 2% after new leadership and better forecasts) have boosted confidence.

Ajinomoto's stock skyrockets on positive outlook

Ajinomoto's stock soared an impressive 13.4% after raising its outlook—the biggest jump since 2008!

Plus, polls suggest Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition will win Sunday's election, which could mean more government spending ahead.

Still, with a Bank of Japan official warning about inflation and possible policy tightening, things could get interesting for the market soon.