JD Wetherspoon issues 3rd profit warning with profits expected £73m Business May 06, 2026

JD Wetherspoon, the well-known UK pub chain, just issued its third profit warning this year.

Rising prices for energy, food, wages, and taxes are squeezing about 800 pubs across the UK and Ireland.

Profits are now expected to drop to £73 million, down from £81 million last year, even though sales at established pubs actually went up by 3.4% over the last quarter.