Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott sells 42% of her Amazon stake

Stake breakdown

She received 4% stake in Amazon during divorce settlement

Scott received a 4% stake in Amazon worth $36 billion from Bezos as part of their divorce settlement in 2019. According to the latest disclosure dated September 30, she now holds 81.1 million shares in the company, down from last year's figure by a whopping 58 million. The news report also noted that Bezos beneficially owned over 964 million Amazon shares as of September 30, including those over which he exercises sole voting authority.