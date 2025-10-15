Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott sells 42% of her Amazon stake
What's the story
MacKenzie Scott, a billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has sold off a massive chunk of her Amazon stake. According to Bloomberg News, Scott has reduced her holding in the e-commerce giant by 42% since last year. The reduction involves the sale of 58 million shares and is valued at an estimated $12.55 billion based on Tuesday's closing price of Amazon stocks.
Stake breakdown
She received 4% stake in Amazon during divorce settlement
Scott received a 4% stake in Amazon worth $36 billion from Bezos as part of their divorce settlement in 2019. According to the latest disclosure dated September 30, she now holds 81.1 million shares in the company, down from last year's figure by a whopping 58 million. The news report also noted that Bezos beneficially owned over 964 million Amazon shares as of September 30, including those over which he exercises sole voting authority.
Philanthropy
Scott has donated over $19 billion to charity
Since her divorce from Bezos, Scott has been actively involved in philanthropy. Through her Yield Giving website, she has donated more than $19.25 billion to over 2,450 non-profit organizations. The donations have been made to various causes and initiatives across the globe, highlighting Scott's commitment to giving back and making a difference in society.