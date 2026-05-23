Jeff Bezos says AI bubble will drive experimentation and investment Business May 23, 2026

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, isn't worried about the hype around AI turning into an investment bubble.

He told CNBC that even if we overspend on AI right now, it will spark the kind of experimentation needed for real breakthroughs.

Looking back, he believes we'll see AI as a big win for society: "Even if it does turn out to be a bubble, you shouldn't worry about it because the bubble is driving investment and a lot of the investment is going to turn out to be very healthy."