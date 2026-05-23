Jeff Bezos says AI bubble will drive experimentation and investment
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, isn't worried about the hype around AI turning into an investment bubble.
He told CNBC that even if we overspend on AI right now, it will spark the kind of experimentation needed for real breakthroughs.
Looking back, he believes we'll see AI as a big win for society: "Even if it does turn out to be a bubble, you shouldn't worry about it because the bubble is driving investment and a lot of the investment is going to turn out to be very healthy."
Bezos discusses Project Prometheus and taxes
Bezos also talked about his new startup, Project Prometheus, which launched in November 2025 with $6.2 billion to build advanced AI models for engineering and drug design.
On another note, he criticized current tax policies for hitting lower-income workers too hard, sharing his concern for people like a nurse in Queens who struggles despite living in a wealthy country.