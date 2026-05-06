Jensen Huang doubles down on US opposes China chip access Business May 06, 2026

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is doubling down on the US after NVIDIA's market share in China dropped to 0% in China's AI accelerator market.

Speaking at a major conference, he said this move is about balancing national security with business, and that focusing on US sales helps boost both the economy and security: "By increasing our tax revenues, we improve our economic security and [that] contributes to national security,"