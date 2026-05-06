Jensen Huang doubles down on US opposes China chip access
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is doubling down on the US after NVIDIA's market share in China dropped to 0% in China's AI accelerator market.
Speaking at a major conference, he said this move is about balancing national security with business, and that focusing on US sales helps boost both the economy and security: "By increasing our tax revenues, we improve our economic security and [that] contributes to national security,"
NVIDIA's Huang: US must lead AI
Huang made it clear he's against letting China access NVIDIA's newest chips.
He believes the US needs to stay ahead in AI by having "the first, the most and the best" technology.
Still, he pointed out that China remains a tough competitor thanks to its strong science scene, rapid AI research, and cheaper energy, even without top-tier American tech.