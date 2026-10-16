Jensen Huang unveils $1.16B package to back 5 UK startups
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang just announced stakes in five named UK startups as part of a broader $1.16 billion investment package, aiming to supercharge the region's tech game.
Revealed at a London event on October 14, the funding will back biotechs Prima Mente and Boltz, project platform Foresight, algorithm startup Hiverge, and quantum firm Riverlane, all part of NVIDIA's push ahead of its big GTC Berlin event.
NVIDIA investments reach 116 rounds
Huang called NVIDIA the "best investor" and highlighted how its support helped Nscale grow into a serious UK tech contender.
While he noted Germany is lagging in tech, Huang sounded optimistic about Europe overall, especially with NVIDIA ramping up its investments from just 12 rounds in 2022 to 116 this year.
It's clear they're betting big on shaping Europe's next wave of AI innovation.