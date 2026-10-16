Jensen Huang unveils $1.16B package to back 5 UK startups

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang just announced stakes in five named UK startups as part of a broader $1.16 billion investment package, aiming to supercharge the region's tech game.

Revealed at a London event on October 14, the funding will back biotechs Prima Mente and Boltz, project platform Foresight, algorithm startup Hiverge, and quantum firm Riverlane, all part of NVIDIA's push ahead of its big GTC Berlin event.