Jio BlackRock launches 1st active equity scheme: What to know

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund has just launched its first-ever active equity scheme, the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund. Open for sign-ups from September 23 to October 7, 2025, this fund is all about helping you grow your money over the long run by investing across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks.

How the fund works This fund puts 65-100% of your investment in equities, with up to 35% in debt or money market options, and a slice (up to 10%) in REITs and InvITs.

What's cool? The managers—Tanvi Kacheria and Sahil Chaudhary—blend their expertise with BlackRock's big data tools and machine learning to pick stocks that actually make sense statistically and economically.

Key details for investors You can get started with just ₹500, there's no exit load, and buying/selling starts within five business days after allotment.

The goal: give investors an easy way to build a diverse portfolio for their future goals.