EPF members may soon be able to withdraw funds every decade
The Indian government is looking to make it easier for Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members to access their savings, especially for big life events like buying a house, getting married, or paying for education.
If things go as planned, these changes could roll out within a year.
Right now, you can only fully withdraw your EPF when you retire at 58 or if you've been jobless for more than two months.
The government is working on making this change
Currently, withdrawals depend on how long you've worked and the reason you need the money—like needing seven years of service to take out half your funds for marriage or education, or three years to use most of it for housing.
The government is thinking about letting people withdraw every 10 years instead, which could really help folks manage major expenses without turning to loans.
The idea is to make EPF rules more flexible while still protecting your retirement savings.