EPF members may soon be able to withdraw funds every decade

The government is working on making this change

Currently, withdrawals depend on how long you've worked and the reason you need the money—like needing seven years of service to take out half your funds for marriage or education, or three years to use most of it for housing.

The government is thinking about letting people withdraw every 10 years instead, which could really help folks manage major expenses without turning to loans.

The idea is to make EPF rules more flexible while still protecting your retirement savings.