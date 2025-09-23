India's economic growth stays strong in September: PMI

Manufacturing slowed slightly to a PMI of 58.5, but services remained robust at 61.6. Both numbers are comfortably above the "50" line that means growth, suggesting overall output and new orders are still rolling in.

India's GDP jumped by 7.8% in Q1 FY26—the fastest pace in five quarters.

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran expects more than 7% growth for Q2 too, saying at a recent summit that India's economic momentum is "very much intact."

For young professionals and entrepreneurs, it's another sign that opportunities are growing right along with the economy.