India's private sector growth slows in September: PMI

Job creation takes a breather

Manufacturing activity dipped (PMI at 58.5) and services followed suit (PMI at 61.6), with job creation also taking a breather as companies got cautious.

On the bright side, input costs didn't rise as quickly overall, though manufacturers had to hike prices more sharply—blame it on pricier cotton and steel.

Still, business confidence actually hit a seven-month high, with many hoping recent GST cuts will give demand a boost during the festive season.