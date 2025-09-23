Flipkart backs fintech Supermoney with $30 million boost

Flipkart-backed Supermoney eyes profitability by end of 2025

Supermoney is already India's fifth-biggest UPI app, handling 257 million transactions a month.

Now it's rolling out a co-branded credit card and stepping into personal loans and investment products.

With over $700 million already disbursed through partners, Supermoney hopes to turn profitable by the end of 2025—just as Flipkart eyes an IPO for its main business.