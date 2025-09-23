Next Article
Flipkart backs fintech Supermoney with $30 million boost
Business
Flipkart, backed by Walmart, just invested $30 million in its fintech spin-off Supermoney—building on last year's $20 million boost.
The move is aimed at expanding beyond e-commerce, with CEO Prakash Sikaria aiming to raise even more funds and push into lending and stock broking.
Flipkart-backed Supermoney eyes profitability by end of 2025
Supermoney is already India's fifth-biggest UPI app, handling 257 million transactions a month.
Now it's rolling out a co-branded credit card and stepping into personal loans and investment products.
With over $700 million already disbursed through partners, Supermoney hopes to turn profitable by the end of 2025—just as Flipkart eyes an IPO for its main business.