Jio-BP's fuel sales soar 34% in Q2 FY26
Jio-BP, the joint venture between Reliance and BP, boosted its petrol and diesel sales by 34% in July-September 2025, reaching 1.8 million kiloliters.
This growth came as they expanded to 2,057 fuel stations across India.
Even with fewer flights and lower jet fuel sales, Jio-BP held onto a 5.9% market share.
Jio-BP's market share outpaces sector averages
Jio-BP grabbed 3.59% of the petrol market and 6.23% of diesel sales—outpacing sector averages.
Their "Active Technology" fuels, which promise better mileage at no extra cost, played a big role.
Plus, they opened 142 new convenience stores at their outlets, bringing in more non-fuel revenue and keeping margins strong.
EV charging points and biogas stations
Jio-BP isn't just about fuel—they've rolled out over 6,400 EV charging points and 100+ biogas and natural gas stations.
This push into clean energy aligns with efforts to support India's energy transition and maintain relevance in a market mostly run by public sector giants.