Jio-BP's fuel sales soar 34% in Q2 FY26 Business Oct 21, 2025

Jio-BP, the joint venture between Reliance and BP, boosted its petrol and diesel sales by 34% in July-September 2025, reaching 1.8 million kiloliters.

This growth came as they expanded to 2,057 fuel stations across India.

Even with fewer flights and lower jet fuel sales, Jio-BP held onto a 5.9% market share.