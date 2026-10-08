Jio building indigenous satellite technology for India: Akash Ambani
What's the story
Reliance Jio is working on an indigenous satellite technology stack and has filed patents for the same. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to bolster India's position in next-generation telecommunications. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, made this announcement during an interview with ANI at the 10th India Mobile Congress 2026.
Technological advancements
Development of indigenous satellite stack
Ambani revealed that Reliance Jio is focusing on developing advanced communication technologies such as AI-enabled voice and data services, satellite connectivity, and 6G.
He said, "What we're also showing is the progress that we're making on satellite technologies and what we can prove to be an indigenous satellite stack based out of India."
Global leadership
Jio's role in India's 6G leadership
Ambani also emphasized Reliance Jio's role in helping India become a global leader in 6G technology.
He said the company is doing this through research, patents, and developing international standards.
"Like the Prime Minister has said that we want to lead the world when it comes to 6G, and he set a target of 10% of the 6G patents to be coming out of India; we're going to contribute to that story heavily," Ambani added.
Future plans
AI integration into telecom services
Ambani also spoke about Jio's plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for enhancing traditional telecom services.
He said, "We really believe that we can innovate on the voice service on the data service using AI. We believe that would be very beneficial to all of the Indian consumers."
The chairman also revealed that Jio's display at the India Mobile Congress reflects its broader digital ambitions and consumer value proposition.