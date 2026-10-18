IPO-bound Jio Platforms enters global top 20 patent filers
What's the story
Jio Platforms has made a major leap in the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) ranking of international patent filers under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The telecom giant has climbed an impressive 320 places to enter the global top 20. As of March 2026, Jio Platforms had filed a total of 7,220 patents, with nearly two-thirds filed outside India.
Patent diversity
Patents cover next-gen technologies, including early 6G work
Jio Platforms's patent portfolio covers a wide range of next-generation technology areas, including 5G, early 6G work, satellite communications, and AI-native networks.
The company has also made strides in satellite communications and is building its own satellite communications stack.
This was recently demonstrated to India's communications minister at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in October 2026.
Tech impact
Akash Ambani credits end-to-end technology stack for rapid expansion
At a recent press conference in Mumbai, Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani credited the company's end-to-end proprietary technology stack, developed by a team of 12,000 engineers, for its impressive patent filings.
He said this technological depth has enabled rapid network expansion and the launch of new services.
For instance, Jio completed its 5G rollout in just 19 months, covering 99% of India's population.
AI collaboration
Partnership with Google's Gemini adds new subscribers
Ambani also highlighted Jio's recent partnership with Google's Gemini, which he said co-created a new market and added 30 million new subscribers for the flagship AI product.
He further revealed that Jio plans to launch a voice AI service offering transcription and summarization across 12 Indian languages at no extra cost to its users.