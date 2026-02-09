Jio-Hotstar hires senior leaders from Google, Flipkart, Razorpay, others
Jio-Hotstar just boosted its leadership team by hiring senior folks from big names like Google, Flipkart, CRED, Razorpay, Myntra, ShareChat, and Cleartrip.
These new leaders are set to work on everything from AI-powered recommendations to smoother streaming experiences—part of Jio-Hotstar's push to make the platform smarter and more fun for users.
The platform is looking to boost user experience
With these hires, Jio-Hotstar is aiming to level up features like search, personalized content feeds, GenAI-powered commerce tools (think chatbots that actually get you), and even YouTube Shorts-style marketing.
It's all about building a platform that keeps up with growing consumer expectations—and making sure Hotstar stays ahead in the streaming game.
Meet the new leaders and their roles
Shrinivas SG (ex-Flipkart) will lead discovery and personalization with his deep knowledge of search trends.
Naveen Prashanth (from Google) is taking over consumer marketing after working on YouTube Shorts.
Abhishek Sharan (Flipkart/Myntra veteran) will handle viewer engineering; Abhishek Varshney (CRED/Razorpay/Flipkart) steps in for AdTech and payments.
Each brings serious experience in making digital platforms work better for everyone.