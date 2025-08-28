Jio Payments Bank to launch 'Savings Pro' account Business Aug 28, 2025

Jio Payments Bank is set to launch "Savings Pro," a new account that auto-invests idle cash into overnight mutual funds—so you could earn better returns.

The launch was announced by Hitesh Sethi, MD & CEO of Jio Financial Services, at the company's second annual general meeting.

He shared that the bank already serves 2.58 million depositors and held ₹358 crore in deposits as of June-end 2024.