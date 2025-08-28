Jio Payments Bank to launch 'Savings Pro' account
Jio Payments Bank is set to launch "Savings Pro," a new account that auto-invests idle cash into overnight mutual funds—so you could earn better returns.
The launch was announced by Hitesh Sethi, MD & CEO of Jio Financial Services, at the company's second annual general meeting.
He shared that the bank already serves 2.58 million depositors and held ₹358 crore in deposits as of June-end 2024.
Jio Credit's growth and focus on partnerships
Jio Financial Services is stepping up its game with smarter tech and data analytics, plus plans for partnerships with top financial players.
Its lending arm, Jio Credit, managed ₹11,600 crore in assets this quarter through secured loans like home loans.
Sethi says they're focused on steady growth by serving reliable customers and high-rated companies.