Jio Platforms IPO opens tomorrow: Here's how to apply

Jio Platforms' IPO also reserves portions for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders and employees of Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, and its subsidiaries.

The company has set aside ₹2,500 crore of its ₹30,213 crore issue for Reliance Industries shareholders.

Bids under this category can go up to ₹2 lakh with no minimum size required.

To apply under this quota, one had to own RIL shares by October 14.