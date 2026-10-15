Jio Platforms readies $3.2bn IPO seeking ₹8,000cr anchor backing

Jio Platforms is gearing up for a massive $3.2 billion IPO, and some of the world's biggest investors, like BlackRock and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, want in as anchor investors.

They're joined by major Indian mutual funds such as HDFC Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund, all competing for a piece of the action as Jio looks to raise ₹8,000 crore from these early backers.