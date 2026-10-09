India could be among first countries to launch 6G: Jio
What's the story
Reliance Jio is preparing to introduce 6G connectivity, saying India could be among the first countries to launch commercial 6G services. The telecom operator has developed its pre-6G stack and Giga MIMO Radio, both of which are being showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC). The company is aiming for "up to 5x the capacity of current 5G networks" and "10x lower latency than 5G." These advancements could open up new possibilities for real-time AI, holographic video, healthcare, and education.
Technological innovation
Jio's IMC showcase includes 'India's 1st' Giga MIMO radio
A major highlight of Jio's IMC showcase is the company's Giga MIMO Radio, touted as "India's first," Moneycontrol reported.
The company has also unveiled a common baseband unit that can support both 5G and 6G technology.
This innovative technology is part of Jio's larger vision for the future of telecommunications in India.
Intellectual property
Over 8,000 patents filed by Jio
Jio has filed over 8,000 patents, including hundreds related to 6G technology.
The company has also made more than 934 contributions to global standards.
This extensive intellectual property portfolio highlights Jio's commitment to leading the way in next-generation telecommunications technology and its willingness to share its innovations with the global community.
Information
Jio's vision for a 6G network
Jio's 6G ambitions focus on four areas: hardware, software, patents and global standards. The company hopes that 6G will make AI-powered services more responsive with potential applications for farmers, doctors and students. Jio is also working toward "AI-native and quantum-safe networks."