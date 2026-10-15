Jio plans to shift to 6G through software upgrades
What's the story
Jio Platforms plans to transition to 6G through software upgrades, not a complete infrastructure overhaul. The company's managing director Akash Ambani revealed this strategy at the recent Jio Platforms IPO press conference. He said that the goal is to make the shift with a software-led approach, which could potentially reduce the need to replicate the extensive physical infrastructure deployed for previous generations of mobile networks.
Infrastructure leverage
Ambani outlines Jio's growth drivers
Jio has built a large nationwide network with over 360,000 telecom towers and more than one million route kilometers of fiber.
The company intends to leverage this infrastructure and its technology capabilities for its next growth phase.
Ambani said Jio has identified four key growth drivers: mobility, home broadband, enterprise services, and monetization of its core technology stack.
Tech focus
In-house tech development and managed-services strategy
Jio's 6G ambition is part of a larger strategy to develop technology in-house and create opportunities for deployment beyond its own network.
The company has filed over 7,220 patents and employs more than 12,000 engineers across mobile networks, broadband, devices, operating systems, and digital applications.
Ambani said Jio wants to position itself as a managed-services partner offering an end-to-end technology stack rather than just being a vendor or software-services provider.
Global expansion
Global expansion and technology export strategy
Jio plans to take its technology to international markets by partnering with telecom operators in developed and developing economies.
The company's global strategy is part of a larger ambition to help India export technology instead of being largely import-dependent.
Ambani said Jio would choose partners carefully and focus on opportunities that could yield significant financial returns, furthering the company's goal of monetizing its proprietary tech stack.