JPMorgan leads India's equity deals with ₹53,700cr in 2025
JPMorgan Chase & Co. just made a big comeback—leading India's equity deals for the first time in five years by handling ₹53,700 crore ($6 billion) worth of transactions.
This pushed their market share to over 11%, thanks to advising on major stake sales like Bharti Airtel and InterGlobe Aviation.
India's equity markets saw record activity
In total, nearly $55 billion was raised across India's equity markets this year through listings, placements, and block trades.
Citigroup came in second with a 9.6% share, while Kotak Mahindra Capital dropped to third despite doing the most deals.
Big highlights included Tata Capital's $1.7 billion IPO and Hexaware Technologies's $1 billion share sale.
Teamwork powered JPMorgan's rise
Abhinav Bharti, who heads JPMorgan's India equity capital markets team, credits their early hiring and team expansion for this win:
Global banks lead block trades for foreign investors; domestic banks dominate IPOs on local mutual fund and retail inflows.