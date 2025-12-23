JPMorgan leads India's equity deals with ₹53,700cr in 2025

India's equity markets saw record activity

In total, nearly $55 billion was raised across India's equity markets this year through listings, placements, and block trades.

Citigroup came in second with a 9.6% share, while Kotak Mahindra Capital dropped to third despite doing the most deals.

Big highlights included Tata Capital's $1.7 billion IPO and Hexaware Technologies's $1 billion share sale.