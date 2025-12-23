Nifty hits record highs in 2025, but portfolios lag

Nifty 50 just hit a new high—up over 10% this year, closing at 26,172 on December 22, 2025. But here's the catch: most people's portfolios didn't keep up, even with all the buzz.

Why aren't portfolios matching Nifty's rise? While big stocks soared, the NSE Small Cap Index actually dropped 7%, pulling down diversified portfolios.

This split isn't new—it happened in years like 2018 and 2022 too—so holding a bit of everything hasn't paid off lately.

What should investors know now? Despite mixed results this year, experts see double-digit returns ahead thanks to steady earnings growth and low interest rates (6.5%).

SIP investments hit a record ₹29,361 crore in September, and IPOs were hot—raising ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2025 alone.