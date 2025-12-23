Nifty hits record highs in 2025, but portfolios lag
Nifty 50 just hit a new high—up over 10% this year, closing at 26,172 on December 22, 2025.
But here's the catch: most people's portfolios didn't keep up, even with all the buzz.
Why aren't portfolios matching Nifty's rise?
While big stocks soared, the NSE Small Cap Index actually dropped 7%, pulling down diversified portfolios.
This split isn't new—it happened in years like 2018 and 2022 too—so holding a bit of everything hasn't paid off lately.
What should investors know now?
Despite mixed results this year, experts see double-digit returns ahead thanks to steady earnings growth and low interest rates (6.5%).
SIP investments hit a record ₹29,361 crore in September, and IPOs were hot—raising ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2025 alone.
What's driving this split market?
Large-cap financials and Reliance Industries (together about 40% of Nifty) bounced back after missing last year's rally.
Meanwhile, mid and small-caps struggled with high prices and slower earnings.
Right now, large-caps look more attractive compared to their usual price levels—especially with interest rates staying low.