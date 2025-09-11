Next Article
JSW Energy hits 13,097MW capacity, over half from renewables
JSW Energy just bumped its total power capacity to 13,097MW by adding 317MW of renewables in August.
Most of this came from the new Kutehr hydro project (240MW), plus some fresh wind (43MW) and solar (34MW) power.
Now, over half—57%—of JSW's energy mix is renewable.
Green portfolio now covers wind, solar, hydro
JSW's green portfolio now covers wind (3,617MW), solar (2,192MW), and hydro (1,631MW).
The goal: hit 30GW generation and 40GWh storage by 2030, with carbon neutrality set for 2050.
Financially, things are looking up—April-June profits jumped to ₹743 crore—but the stock has dipped nearly 19% this year despite a small gain on Thursday.