JSW Energy hits 13,097MW capacity, over half from renewables Business Sep 11, 2025

JSW Energy just bumped its total power capacity to 13,097MW by adding 317MW of renewables in August.

Most of this came from the new Kutehr hydro project (240MW), plus some fresh wind (43MW) and solar (34MW) power.

Now, over half—57%—of JSW's energy mix is renewable.