JSW Energy shares jump 3% on ₹39cr Tidong Power buy

JSW's plans and recent quarterly performance

JSW wants renewables to make up 70% of its energy mix by 2030 and is also planning to acquire GE Power's boiler business through a share swap.

The company saw its net profit soar by 42% year-on-year this April-June quarter, reaching ₹743 crore, with revenue nearly doubling to ₹5,143 crore.

Their installed capacity hit 12,768 megawatts (MW) as of June 30, FY25—up a huge 70% from last year—thanks in part to snapping up assets from Mytrah Energy (now O2 Power).