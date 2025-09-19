Should Indian bonds join Bloomberg's global aggregate bond index?
Bloomberg is reaching out to investors to see if Indian government bonds deserve a spot in its global aggregate bond index.
This follows India's addition to Bloomberg's emerging market local currency bond index back in January 2025.
The main question: Are Indian bonds ready for broader exposure and wider fund tracking?
A potential 0.7% slice for India
India's "fully accessible" government bonds—worth a massive $502 billion—could grab a 0.7% slice of the global index, making India the ninth largest player by market value.
Foreign investors are already taking notice, with $874 million flowing in so far this year after $13.3 billion last year.
Momentum building for foreign investor access
Inclusion in JPMorgan's global indexes last June was a turning point, quickly followed by FTSE Russell and Bloomberg adding India to their emerging market lists.
All signs point to growing foreign access and more open markets.