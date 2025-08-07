Next Article
JSW Steel hits record high: What's driving the rally
JSW Steel just hit its highest-ever share price, reaching ₹1,074.90 before closing at ₹1,070.80 on the NSE—up 1.73% from the previous session.
This jump signals that investors are feeling really good about the company's place in the Nifty 50 and its overall performance.
Stellar quarterly results
What's behind all this buzz?
JSW Steel's latest financials show steady growth: revenue for June 2025 edged up to ₹43,147 crore, and net profit shot up to ₹2,309 crore from just ₹879 crore last year.
Even though yearly revenue dipped a bit compared to 2024, the company still managed a solid profit of ₹3,802 crore—showing it can handle ups and downs in the market without losing its edge.