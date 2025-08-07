JSW Steel hits record high: What's driving the rally

Stellar quarterly results

What's behind all this buzz?

JSW Steel's latest financials show steady growth: revenue for June 2025 edged up to ₹43,147 crore, and net profit shot up to ₹2,309 crore from just ₹879 crore last year.

Even though yearly revenue dipped a bit compared to 2024, the company still managed a solid profit of ₹3,802 crore—showing it can handle ups and downs in the market without losing its edge.