Kalyan Jewellers's Q1 profit jumps 49% YoY to ₹264 crore

International revenue rises by 32%

A big chunk of this growth came from overseas, especially the Middle East, which brought in ₹1,026 crore and helped international revenue rise by 32%.

The company's earnings (EBITDA) also shot up by almost 90%.

But it wasn't all wins—Kalyan's online lifestyle jewelry arm, Candere, made ₹66 crore in revenue but still posted a ₹10 crore loss.

Still, Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman is upbeat about the festive season ahead—even with gold prices bouncing around and last year's high numbers to match.