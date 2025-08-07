Next Article
Kalyan Jewellers's Q1 profit jumps 49% YoY to ₹264 crore
Kalyan Jewellers just posted a net profit of ₹264 crore for April-June 2025, up nearly 49% from last year.
Stronger sales and better margins pushed total revenue to ₹7,268.4 crore—a 31.5% boost compared to the same period in 2024.
International revenue rises by 32%
A big chunk of this growth came from overseas, especially the Middle East, which brought in ₹1,026 crore and helped international revenue rise by 32%.
The company's earnings (EBITDA) also shot up by almost 90%.
But it wasn't all wins—Kalyan's online lifestyle jewelry arm, Candere, made ₹66 crore in revenue but still posted a ₹10 crore loss.
Still, Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman is upbeat about the festive season ahead—even with gold prices bouncing around and last year's high numbers to match.