US might impose 50% tariffs on Indian imports: Report Business Aug 07, 2025

India might soon feel the pinch as the US considers raising tariffs on Indian imports—potentially up to 50%.

This move could seriously affect popular exports like clothes, jewelry, and chemicals.

Even after several rounds of trade talks, big issues like access to India's farm market and buying Russian oil are still unresolved.

The conversation isn't over yet though—a US trade team is heading to New Delhi soon for more discussions.