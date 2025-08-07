US might impose 50% tariffs on Indian imports: Report
India might soon feel the pinch as the US considers raising tariffs on Indian imports—potentially up to 50%.
This move could seriously affect popular exports like clothes, jewelry, and chemicals.
Even after several rounds of trade talks, big issues like access to India's farm market and buying Russian oil are still unresolved.
The conversation isn't over yet though—a US trade team is heading to New Delhi soon for more discussions.
India is forming a group to tackle these trade challenges
With pressure mounting from the US and others, India has started cutting back on Russian oil, which could mean pricier fuel at home.
To keep things steady, India is looking at new suppliers like Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
On the international front, leaders from Brazil, China, and Russia are teaming up with India to figure out a collective response to these trade challenges.