Karnataka's new ₹150cr ELEVATE NxT draws 983 startup applications
Karnataka's new ₹150 crore ELEVATE NxT program is making waves, pulling in 983 applications from startups, including over 200 from outside the state.
Launched this January, it's all about backing fresh ideas in AI, robotics, quantum tech, agritech, and aerospace.
Unlike earlier rounds that were just for locals, this one welcomes innovators nationwide.
Shortlisted 661 startups vie for ₹1cr
Out of the applicants, 661 startups have already been shortlisted to pitch their ideas starting May 6.
Over the next three weeks, they'll be evaluated by a jury with the help of industry partners.
Winners could snag grants up to ₹1 crore: no cap has been fixed!
Karnataka hopes this will boost Bengaluru's status as a deep-tech hotspot and help kick off what they're calling a "Deep Tech Decade."