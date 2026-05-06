Karnataka's new ₹150cr ELEVATE NxT draws 983 startup applications

Shortlisted 661 startups vie for ₹1cr

Out of the applicants, 661 startups have already been shortlisted to pitch their ideas starting May 6.

Over the next three weeks, they'll be evaluated by a jury with the help of industry partners.

Winners could snag grants up to ₹1 crore: no cap has been fixed!

Karnataka hopes this will boost Bengaluru's status as a deep-tech hotspot and help kick off what they're calling a "Deep Tech Decade."