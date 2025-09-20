Kirti Ganorkar takes over as Sun Pharma's new MD
Sun Pharma recently appointed Kirti Ganorkar as its new Managing Director, starting this month.
He takes over from founder Dilip Shanghvi, who stays on as Executive Chairman.
This move is part of a planned leadership transition to keep things running smoothly—Ganorkar's been with the company since 1996 and has led the India business.
Ganorkar's role in launching specialty drugs
Ganorkar has been instrumental in Sun Pharma's growth and has held senior roles during the launch of specialty drugs like Ilumya, even as competition from US generics heats up.
The leadership shakeup also brought in Richard Ascroft, an ex-Takeda executive, to run its North America business and promoted Aalok Shanghvi to company-wide COO—all aimed at keeping Sun Pharma strong both at home and abroad.
Ganorkar's extensive background at Sun Pharma
With nearly three decades at Sun Pharma, Ganorkar has worked across business development, marketing, M&A, and global expansion—including big moves into Japan, Europe, and the US generics market.
His experience is expected to enhance Sun's specialty portfolio.
Transition from founder Dilip Shanghvi to new leadership
Ganorkar steps into the role after Dilip Shanghvi—Sun Pharma's founder—who led the company for years and will continue guiding strategy as Executive Chairman.