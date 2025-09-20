Kirti Ganorkar takes over as Sun Pharma's new MD

Ganorkar's role in launching specialty drugs

Ganorkar has been instrumental in Sun Pharma's growth and has held senior roles during the launch of specialty drugs like Ilumya, even as competition from US generics heats up.

The leadership shakeup also brought in Richard Ascroft, an ex-Takeda executive, to run its North America business and promoted Aalok Shanghvi to company-wide COO—all aimed at keeping Sun Pharma strong both at home and abroad.