Women-led IIT, IIM startups hit by funding freeze

Nationally, only 26 women-led startups this year

Women founders from these top institutes are feeling the pinch too: just three women-led startups launched in 2025, way down from 34 in 2024.

This matches a national slowdown—India saw only 26 women-led startups this year versus over 300 last year.

Experts say it's more about tough market conditions than any drop in ambition among young entrepreneurs.