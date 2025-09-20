Next Article
Women-led IIT, IIM startups hit by funding freeze
Startups founded by IIT and IIM graduates have dropped off a cliff this year—only 36 new ventures launched in 2025, compared to 236 last year and 383 the year before.
Economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and tighter funding are making it much tougher for fresh ideas to get off the ground.
Nationally, only 26 women-led startups this year
Women founders from these top institutes are feeling the pinch too: just three women-led startups launched in 2025, way down from 34 in 2024.
This matches a national slowdown—India saw only 26 women-led startups this year versus over 300 last year.
Experts say it's more about tough market conditions than any drop in ambition among young entrepreneurs.